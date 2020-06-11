Inara George of The Bird and The Bee’s Shares New Songs “The Youth of Angst,” “Sex In Cars,” “Brothers” and “1973”

Home News Roy Lott June 11th, 2020 - 10:17 PM

Inara George of The Bird and The Bee’s has released a bundle of three new songs named “The Youth of Angst” that consists of “Sex In Cars,” “Brothers” and “1973.” The bundle is available to stream on all streaming platforms. George collaborated with producer Wendy Wang off and on over the past few years to work this record. In a press release, George discussed the origin of her and Wang working together. “Wendy started playing with The Bird and The Bee when we released our second album,” George says. “I remember being impressed with her right away. That was about 12 years ago, and since then she’s become an in-demand producer and songwriter, as well as a dear friend and collaborator. I’m equally proud of her and in awe of her.”

George then goes into the process of creating the three new tracks. “I wrote ‘Sex In Cars’ after the artist Terry Allen asked if I’d be a part of an art installation he was creating for The Contemporary Austin. When he asked me to write the song, I immediately thought of a photograph by RJ Shaughnessy that I had bought as a gift for my husband. She continues “‘1973’ is a song I wrote for a friend,” George explains. “She lost a child almost ten years ago and to mark his birthday every year, I write a song. The songs end up being about him, but also but her and ‘1973’ is really a love song about our friendship. As for “Brother,” it’s pretty simple: “I wrote this song for my brother, haha. No one will ever know you better than your brother can.”

“The Youth of Angst” serves as the follow up to 2018’s LP Dearest Everybody.

“The Youth of Angst” Tracklisting:

01. 1973

02. Brother

03. Sex In Cars