Bully Announces Masters Are Finished for Third Album

Nashville based indie rockers Bully took to social media today to announce the completion of the mastering of their third studio album. “GOT THE MASTERS BACK FOR THE THIRD RECORD TODAY AND TELL YOU WHAT YOU BETTER PERK THOSE LITTLE EARS UP CAUSE THIS BITCH IS COMING IN HOT” the official account posted today.

Bully formed back in 2013, and released their first album, Feels Like, in 2015. Their second and most recent studio album, Losing, dropped in October of 2017, and showed the band’s continued progress of the band members blending their individual sounds together to create a more cohesive project.

Although Bully has not released anything new since Losing, the band has kept busy touring and performing at big festivals. The band played at Sled Island festival in Alberta, Canada last year, and SXSW festival in Austin, Texas in 2018.