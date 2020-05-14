Arkansas Socially-Distant Travis McCready Concert Postponed for Three Days After Cease and Desist Order

Home News Roy Lott May 14th, 2020 - 10:04 PM

Bishop Gunn’s frontman Travis McCready’s scheduled social distant concert for May 15th has now been postponed. The show was set to take place at Fort Smith, Arkansas venue TempleLive and according to Pitchfork, the show is now tentatively scheduled for May 18th. An announcement was made via a press conference at the venue and comes shortly after the Arkansas Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order to TempleLive which stripped the venue of its alcohol license.

The venue’s original plan to host the concert includes reducing the venue’s capacity to 229 seats from its 1,100 maximum capacity where attendees will be separated into “fan pods,” which are rows of 2-12 tickets sold in groups at least six feet apart. Concert-goers will be required to have their temperature taken upon entry and wear face masks, with the bathrooms limited to 10 people at a time.

During the press conference, a TempleLive operator indicated that they are seeking approval to have more than 50 attendees at the Travis McCready show as the governor was wanting to limit capacity in venues to 50 people. If the show does indeed happen, it will mark the first socially distant concert ever to take place. Since the pandemic, other states and countries have gotten creative with social distant shows, including drive-in concerts in both Europe and the States. Missouri has been opened up completely for live music events after the state’s governor put an end to the stay-at-home restrictions earlier this month.