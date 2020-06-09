Enslaved Teams Up with Roadburn Festival for A Cinematic Evening With Enslaved Live Stream Shows

Home News Aaron Grech June 9th, 2020 - 9:56 PM

Enslaved have teamed up with the Roadburn festival for a live stream event titled A Cinematic Evening With Enslaved, which will take place on July 30. This live stream will be held for free at 7 p.m. CEST, on the group’s YouTube channel. This event will also be held again alongside Beyond The Gates and the Summer Breeze Festival.

This festival will allow fans to vote on five songs that will be included on their setlist for the first show, Chronicles Of The Northbound. This performance will go through their entire 29 year long catalog and is set to feature a full production performance. Fans can vote on the songs here.

“They will be shows with full production, and they will all be free to watch!” the band’s frontman Grutle Kjellson stated. “The first one of the events ‘Chronicles Of The Northbound’ will take place July 30th in collaboration with the mighty Roadburn Festival! This set contains songs from all eras of our 29 year long career, and we’ll invite YOU to join us in the selection of the songs!”

These performances will close out with a performance called Utgard, The Journey Within, which follows the name of the group’s upcoming 2020 fall album release Utgard. The band released an experimental new track “Homebound” last month, which is set to receive a 7″ vinyl press on June 26. The heavy metal music festival Roadburn was cancelled back in March.

Live Stream Dates

7/30 Chronicles of the Northbound – Roadburn Festival

8/20 Below The Lights – Beyond The Gates

9/30 Utgard, The Journey Within – Summer Breeze Festival

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat