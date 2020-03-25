Enslaved Announces New Album Utgard for Fall 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 6:47 PM

Norwegian extreme metal outfit Enslaved have announced that their upcoming studio album Utgard will be released this fall, although an exact date has not been specified as of press time. The band have also revealed the cover art for their album, which was created by their frequent collaborator Truls Espedal, who had done the cover arts for eight of the band’s previous albums.

The group delayed the release of this record due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused the cancellation and postponement of numerous tours world wide. While the band will not be hosting any shows in front of a live audience for the time being, they are set to headline the Verftet online music festival in USF, Bergen, on April 1st, which will be livestreamed on YouTube and here.

“Due to the current situation, we took the decision together with our label Nuclear Blast to postpone the release of ‘Utgard’ to the fall. Therefore, as you can imagine, the whole schedule had to be adjusted quickly!” the band stated in a press release. “We understand that seeing a video teaser followed by nothing has been confusing. As of today, we can announce that our first single and video will be released on May 22nd, and we can’t wait to share this new music with you all! We are sure you understand that this is for the best.”

The band debuted a music video for “What Else Is There?” last year, which coincided with the announcement of their re-signing with Nuclear Blast Records. Their most recent studio album release E came out in 2017.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat