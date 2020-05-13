Cave In Talks Alternative Tunings and Caleb Scofield Before Playing Acoustic Version of “Shake Your Blood” in New Video

Home News Ariel King May 13th, 2020 - 9:16 PM

Cave In joined Gibson Guitars in Laurel Canyon for the TV series “The Songbook,” a collection of performances in which artists perform acoustic versions of their hit songs. The metal group scales back their usual sound as Stephen Brodsky and Adam McGrath perform alongside one another and discuss the history of the band, which tunings they prefer playing with and the memory of their former bass player.

“Shake Your Blood” comes from the band’s most recent album, Final Transmission, which had been written in the wake of bass player Caleb Scofield’s fatal car accident. Cave In surviving members wanted to create something encapsulating the band’s history and Scofield’s legacy.

“Most of the music was brought to us by Caleb Scofield, who played in Cave In for 19 years, one of our best friends who’s unfortunately no longer with us,” Brodsky said. “And this is one of the last songs that we wrote together with him, and it’s something he’s had kicking around for a while, and there’s this cool unique tuning that goes along with it.”

The track takes a sweeter melody in its acoustic form, Brodsky and McGrath focusing intently on their tuning as they play Scofield’s song. The softer tone carries the emotion of the track in a similar way to that of the original version while also showcasing more bittersweet emotion compared to the slight anger which is found in the electric version.

Brodsky’s voice is softer as McGrath harmonizes with him, lending beauty to the emotional track. Both showcase their vocal talent in this acoustic as their voices fall into a soothing pattern. Stripped down and slowed in tempo, Brodsky and McGrath both honor Scofield’s memory in this acoustic version.

“Initially coming out of it, it was a little strange at first,” McGrath said. “But now the more we do it, I love being with my friends and I love playing Caleb’s music still. There’s very much still a connection to him and every night we play his songs. He’s around us when we’re playing it and I think it’s good for us to be together and celebrate our friend like this.”

The pair recall their initial interest with acoustic playing, drawing inspiration from the Rolling Stones, Nirvana and Tool. Brodsky says the first time he recognized the Drop B toning that is found in many of Cave In’s songs comes from Tool’s track “Prison Sex,” and that he puts the sound together with other things he has heard on Soundgarden records. They mention the band tends to veer away from alternative tunings during live shows, as they learned the hard way how difficult it is to tune between songs in front of a live audience.

Cave In first formed around 20 years ago, various members meeting each other in middle school. They began as a heavy metal band and have slowly made their way into various alternative genres, drawing inspiration from various bands and a mix of sounds. Brodsky describes the length of time they’ve spent together mixed with touring has made members more than brothers, comparing them to war buddies. McGrath explains they are definitely all a family.

Previous episodes of “The Songbook” have featured Peter Hayes of Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, AFI, Marc Menchaca and many more. Gibson guitars pairs up with various artists to give an acoustic highlight of their top songs and the stories behind them.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat