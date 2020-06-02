Universal Music Group Announces Social Justice Task Force

Home News Aaron Grech June 2nd, 2020 - 1:02 AM

The Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced a social justice task force, for inclusion and social justice initiatives. Some of these initiatives include additional employee assistance and education, while “enhancing our philosophy.” UMG also plans to use its extensive catalog to help “effect change.”

The company expressed support for “protest initiatives such as Black Out Tuesday and other valuable and heartfelt non-violent protests,” which each label will handle. Several UMG affiliates, including Interscope, Geffen A&M and its affiliated labels Alamo, LVRN and Bad Boy, will be joining in on the Tuesday blackout, and will not release any music the week of June 1.

“We all have much to do,” chairman/ CEO Lucian Grainge stated. “I ask each of you to seriously consider how you can best help UMG become a better and more just place to work, and how we can use our influence in culture to make the world a more just place to live. There will be ample opportunities for everyone in the company to be involved including our artists and songwriters.”

This message and wide spread protests against police brutality and systemic racism are in response to the death of George Floyd. Floyd was arrested on camera, as Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was shown pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck; moments before Floyd received medical attention and was ultimately declared dead. Various musical artists including J. Cole, Tinashe, Nick Canon, Fiona Apple and Halsey have joined in on this black out, and have expressed solidarity with Floyd.