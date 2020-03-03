Four Tet Confirms March 2020 Release Date for New Album and Shares New Song “4T Recordings”

Home News Ashwin Chary March 3rd, 2020 - 12:33 PM

English musician, Kieran Hebden, popularly known by his stage name, Four Tet, has released his new song, “4T Recording.” The new single is featured on Four Tet’s upcoming album, Sixteen Oceans, which is set to release on Mar. 13, 2020.

Starting off with an eerie buzz, almost similar to a meditative hum, “4T Recordings,” starts off on a magical note. Almost a minute into the song, a mystical ad-lib is heard, echoing throughout the song, as bird are heard chirping in the background.

A smooth, transcendental synth is heard creeping melodiously throughout the song, as the ad-libbed voice echoes. The synth gains volume as the echoing voice is pushed back, with ease. After a few measures, the synth fades out, ending the song.

Earlier this year, Four Tet confirmed the release of his new album for March, but officially announced the release date on Mar. 3, in a tweet. The new album will contain 16 brand-new tracks.

Sixteen Oceans 13th March 2020 — Four Tet (@FourTet) March 3, 2020

Four Tet is set to play at the Elements Music & Arts Festival, in Lakewood, PA, on May 22-25. Four Tet will be headlining on the Air Stage, alongside Bob Moses, Yotto and Yoko0.