Rufus Wainwright Releases Introspective Video for “Alone Time”

Rufus Wainwright released the latest single off of his upcoming album Unfollow The Rules. “Alone Time” details comfort within being alone, lending a peaceful introspection to the isolation so much of the world is currently experiencing.

The accompanying video features animation from Josh Shaffner and illustrations by Wainwright and Shaffner. With line-drawings, a pencil writes out each of the lyrics on sheets of paper which then blow away. The piano underlays Wainwright’s rich voice as he describes finding the peace in being alone. Through drawn windows, suns and faces pan past, showing a vast world outside. As harmonies join him, color is introduced to the animation with butterflies and blooming flowers dancing before a sunset. Wainwright’s grandiose voice delivers an ode to being alone which times perfectly with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It is my belief that with everyone and everything, ultimately, all conclusions are about solitude and the acceptance of that fact, and that often this is a very beautiful realization,” Wainwright said in a press release. “But today, in these dark times, I’m thinking a lot about the thousands of people who, due to COVID-19, are forced to experience intense isolation at the end of their days in order to save others, and the incredible fear that that must entail. This track is humbly dedicated to them; it is a wish of hope and a prayer of grace that they feel some sense of joy and comfort in knowing they are performing such an incredible act of sacrifice for humanity.”

Like many artists, Wainwright has taken to doing daily livestreams on Instagram and Facebook, singing covers, fan favorites and teasing his new album. Wainwright also joined Cyndi Lauper, Kim Petras and more for Stonewall Gives Back, a benefit livestream for the LGBTQ+ nightlife community.

Unfollow The Rules is Wainwright’s first pop album in eight years and is set to be released on July 10. “Alone Time” is listed as the 12th and final track on the album. Dates for his Unfollow The Rules Tour are still planned to occur from June until early November.