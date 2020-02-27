Rufus Wainwright Announces First New Pop Album in Eight Years Unfollow The Rules for April 2020 Release

Home News Drew Feinerman February 27th, 2020 - 11:20 AM

American-Canadian singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright has announced his first album in four years (and his first pop album in eight years) titled Unfollow The Rules. The album is set to drop in two months on April 24th.

“What I would like this album to symbolize is a coming together of all the aspects of my life which have made me a seasoned artist,” stated Wainwright about the album. “My aim is to emulate the greats of yore whose second acts produced their finest work – Leonard Cohen when he made The Future, when Sinatra became Sinatra in his 40s, when Paul Simon put out Graceland. Pop music isn’t always about your waistline. Many songwriters improve with age. I’m flying the flag for staying alive!”

In addition to the album announcement, Wainwright released the first single of the album “Damsel In Distress,” an acoustically driven ode to his time with former lover Jodi Mitchell. “[The song] is part Laurel Canyon, part a song about a personal relationship that I’m trying to come to terms with,” stated Wainwright about the tune.

Those close to Wainwright who have heard the album have already praised the symphonic-pop driven theme of the work. “This is pop music on a grand scale; sweeping, symphonic, unabashedly emotional and fearlessly agnostic in style and delivery,” says Sting, while Cyndi Lauper described the album as “Rufus’ Pet Sounds. It sounds like a culmination of everything he has done. It’s a great album, catchy and intelligent.” Wainwright is set to perform at Corona Capital music festival in Guadalajara, as well as High Water festival in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Check out the cover art and track list for Unfollow The Rules, and listen to Rufus Wainwright’s first single off of the album, “Damsel In Distress” below:

Unfollow The Rules Track List:

ACT I

Trouble in Paradise Damsel in Distress Unfollow The Rules You Ain’t Big

ACT II

Romantical Man Peaceful Afternoon Only The People That Love This One’s For The Ladies (That Lunge)

ACT III