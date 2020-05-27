LPX Releases Swirling New Electro-Pop Song “Delayed Gratification”

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 9:49 PM

LPX, the alternative pop project of MS MR’s Lizzy Plapinger, has released a new track titled “Delayed Gratification,” which features production from Mike Irish. This song was originally intended to be released during her tour supporting Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen, however these shows have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Delayed Gratification” is a unique take on electro-pop with multiple rhythm change ups, electronic bass and electric guitar playing during various parts of the song. This unique instrumentation blurs the lines between nostalgic alternative rock and pop, channeling a grunge-like attitude backed by Plapinger’s earnest vocal performance.

LPX released the song “New Mood” earlier this year, which saw her detail the aftermath of a panic attack. The artist also released the anthemic pop song “Global Warming” last year, which blended environmental references with Plapinger’s own personal experiences, as she describes summer “getting longer every day,” while she speaks of getting warmer like the planet. Her most recent EP, Junk of The Heart, was also released last year.

“Junk of the Heart is a brief but intense jaunt through Plapinger’s punchy, catchy dream pop stylings,” mxdwn reviewer Jon Coakley explained. “The songs are raw and emotive, which occasionally hampers them from a technical perspective, but, it’s also Junk of the Heart’s greatest strength. Though it consists of just four short songs, this EP contains flashes of brilliance.”

Plapinger is also the owner of Neon Gold Records, which has launched the debut releases and international careers of artists such as Gotye, The Naked & Famous, Icona Pop, Charli XCX and Tove Lo. Check out our interview with Plapinger, where she discusses LPX, MS MR and Neon Gold Records here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna