LPX Examines the Aftermath of a Panic Attack in Visceral New Song “New Mood”

Lead vocalist of indie pop duo, MS MR, Elizabeth Plapinger, popularly known as LPX, has released a new song, “New Mood.” With powerful lyrics and an emotional undertone, the newly released song is featured in her upcoming third EP.

With powerful lyrics and deep guitar chug, the song starts off on an edgy vibe. The anger and pain hidden between the words and written into the song brings the music to life.

The flames in the video burns as the power in her voice progresses. Beyond anger is pain, hidden between the riffs and bass lines. She says she wants to run again, but the song gains speed.

Unsure and completely sure at the same time, the song is a beautiful emotional rollercoaster. LPX harmonizes as the song reaches the end, a synth rings in back as LPX sings of how she wants to run again.

“From breakup to the mic in 30 minutes, this song was written and recorded in one visceral take fueled by a post panic adrenaline rush, said LPX. “It’s an anthem for change and breaking habits, committing to yourself and wanting more.”

In 2018, mxdwn interviewed LPX as she spoke of her then new music and the impact of Neon Gold Records. LPX is set to perform with Maggie Rogers on Apr. 18, in Houston, TX, at the Revention Music Center.

