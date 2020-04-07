Members of Whitney Say They Were Robbed at Gunpoint in Portland

Home News Aaron Grech April 7th, 2020 - 7:55 PM

Whitney

Members of the Chicago-based indie rock band Whitney say they were robbed at gunpoint in Portland, Oregon on Sunday April 5th. The band’s bassist Josiah Marshall first detailed the situation in a social media post stating ““heyyyy. we all just got robbed at gunpoint a few blocks from our house. we’ll be without our phones for a bit. stay safe out there. weird times.”

Management for the band explained the incident in detail with Consequence of Sound earlier today. “This happened in Portland. We are working with authorities. Guys are safe and unharmed. At this time we don’t have any fundraising efforts planned,” the band’s management explained.

Marshall stated that the incident occurred in “broad daylight” in a “nice neighborhood” and that the assailants pointed guns in the band member’s faces during the robbery. None of the group’s equipment went missing, although the thieves did take the band member’s cell phones and wallets.

Whitney formed in Chicago in 2015, and released their debut album Light Upon the Lake the following year via the record label Secretly Canadian. The band’s most recent album Forever Turned Around came out last year.

Their style is noted for their blend of indie rock, folk, and what the group described as a “Chicago soul makeover.” Two of the band’s members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich previously performed alongside Smith Westerns, while Ehrlich also performed drums for a time with Unknown Mortal Orchestra. The band lasted for a period of seven years between 2007 and 2014.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer