Me and That Man Debut Hypnotic New Song “By The River” Featuring Ihsahn

Polish musician Nergal is back with his hard core country/blues project Me and That Man, collaborating with Norwegian composer, multi-instrumentalist and singer Ihsahn of black metal famed band Emperor. According to Blabbermouth, “Behemoth frontman Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski — has released a new single, “By The River”, off its upcoming album, ‘New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1’, to be released on March 27 via Napalm Records. ‘By The River’ takes you on a drive with the Devil himself, straight through the aberrations of the graveyard and back. Creating a uniquely captivating atmospheric concept, the desert-tinted soundscapes weave throughout the song. Ihsahn of the legendary Emperor lends his entrancing vocals to this single and will bewitch the listener.”

The latest track from Me and That Man “By The River” is an entrancing piece of rugged hard core rock/blues music in the same vein of Johnny Cash. The track rides like a grifter on a highway searching for solace or hitching a ride to escape the misfortunate circumstances that lead to a current predicament. The music video for “By The River” features Nergal reaching for something to listen to on the car radio while peeling out on to the dessert road in his sleek gray Charger. The video plays similarly to Me and The Man’s last musical offering “Run With The Devil.” As previously reported here on Mxdwn, the aforementioned track by “Nergal (born Adam Darski) frontman of Polish extreme metal band Behemoth, has crafted a hard rock/bluesy soulful jazz saxophone induced heavy hitter ‘Run With The Devil’ that plays with such raw tenacity. As gripping and tense as a scene out of the mostly ultra-violent films from Tarantino himself, the video exudes the same attitudes that mirror Death Proof, Kill Bill and Inglorious Basterds just to name a few. The grainy cinematography and loud vibrant colors that incorporate much of the aforementioned Tarantino flicks are paralleled quite fittingly to Nergal’s latest musical offering that is as lethal as a concealed deadly weapon.”

According to The Prp, Nergal himself detailed the latest Me and That Man collaboration and the enthusiastic work behind the genesis of “By The River” saying:

“When the rumours first emerged of me collaborating with Rob Halford and Ihsahn, the idea sparked imaginations. I guess people would expect a Nergal and Ihsahn partnership to be extreme, but what came out was a bare bones, blues banger!

I’ve got to tell you; it wasn’t an easy sell…at first Ihsahn didn’t think there was much he could add – luckily, I knew different and I gave him a simple instruction, ‘have fun’. A week later I got the track back and I was totally blown away!

Considering the status of the man, he is humble and professional to the core. It was my pleasure to work with him and now it’s our pleasure to present to you, “By The River’!”

To listen to “By The River” stream below, via YouTube.