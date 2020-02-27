Jhené Aiko Announces Summer 2020 The Magic Hour Tour Dates

Home News Aaron Grech February 27th, 2020 - 10:38 PM

R&B performer Jhene Aiko has announced her summer 2020 tour, called The Magic Hour Tour, which will be ahead of her latest album release Chilombo. This tour will begin in Boston, Massachusetts on May 1st and will wrap up in Saint Kitts on June 27th.

Her latest studio project hosts tracks such as “P*$$Y FAIRY (OTW),” “Triggered” and “None Of Your Concern,” the latter of which features her former boyfriend, Big Sean. According to her interview with Essence, this upcoming album is set to document her own personal experiences, and comes from a place of healing.

“I make music for healing purposes, for myself,” Aiko explained in the interview. “It’s like journaling or when people paint. It’s sort of an escape. It’s turning pain or frustration into something; into art. Sharing it is also therapeutic because when people express to you that they are relating to it, you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m not alone in what I’m going through.’”

Other prominent R&B and hip hop artists featured on this upcoming project include Future, Miguel, Nas, John Legend, and Ty Dolla $Ign. According to a press release Aiko’s latest project was written as a series of freestyles during her recent visit to The Big Island of Hawaii, the birthplace of her great grandmother.

Her most recent studio album Trip was released back in 2017, with Dot da Genius, Fisticuffs, No I.D. and Key Wane, serving as its producers. This studio album release featured guest appearances from Big Sean, Rae Sremmurd, Kurupt, Brandy, Mali Music and Chris Brown.

Tour Dates

5/1 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

5/2 New York, NYRadio City Music Hall

5/3 Washington, DC Echostage

5/5 Norfolk, VA The NorVa

5/6 Richmond, VA The National

5/8 Los Angeles, CA Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

5/9 Los Angeles, CA Lovers & Friends Music Festival *

5/11 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works

5/13 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

5/14 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

5/15 Gulf Shores, AL Hangout Festival *

5/17 Miami, FL The Fillmore

5/19 New Orleans, LA The Orpheum Theater

5/20 Houston, TX Revention Music Center

5/22 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

5/23 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5/24 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center

5/26 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom

5/29 Phoenix, AZ Marquee Theatre

5/30 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

6/1 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

6/5 Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl

6/6 Seattle, WA Marymoor Park

6/8 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom

6/11 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

6/16 St Paul, MN Myth Live

6/17 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

6/18 Detroit, MI The Masonic

6/20 Philadelphia, PA Franklin Music Hall

6/21 Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

6/24 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

6/25 Charlotte, NC The Fillmore

6/27 Saint Kitts St. Kitts Music Festival *