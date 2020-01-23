Grey Daze Release Documentary Detailing The Band’s History, Reunion and Upcoming Album

Home News Aaron Grech January 23rd, 2020 - 8:54 PM

The alternative rock band Grey Daze will be releasing a new mini-documentary detailing the group’s history, reunion and upcoming re-recording of their classic tracks, which will be released as a new album via Loma Vista Recordings. The band was fronted by the late Chester Bennington, who served as the lead singer of prominent nu metal band Linkin Park, when he was 15 during the mid 1990s.

Bennington opens up the documentary announcing a reunion of the group, which is followed by his parents recalling the moment when he asked to join the band, which was composed of members who were a couple of years younger than the teenager. The band members, Sean Dowdell, Mace Beyers and Cristin Davis, also recall their plans to reunite back in 2017, before exploring the recording of the new album.

The behind the scenes footage from the documentary also features several special guests including Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, Chris Traynor of Bush, Helmet, Orange and 9MM and the singer-songwriter known as LP.

The band only released two albums during their tenure titled Wake Me and No Sun Today, however “the young Phoenix-based band was lacking the expertise and financial resources to fulfill their vision” according to a press release. These problems will be remedied with the upcoming release, which will re-record the band’s early work.

A re-recorded version of the band’s track “Whats In The Eye,” featuring Bennington’s vocals debuted earlier this month. This track took a more grunge approach, as opposed to the new metal style the singer was known for.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis