Grey Daze Announces April 2020 Release Date for New Album Amends and Shares New Video for “Sickness” Featuring Page Hamilton

Home News Aaron Grech February 6th, 2020 - 8:16 PM

Grey Daze, Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park alternative rock outfit, have announced an April 10th release date for their new album titled Amends. This album will be released via Loma Vista Recordings, and will also contain the band’s latest single “Sickness,” which features Helmet guitarist Page Hamilton.

“Sickness” is accompanied by a music video directed by Nico Poalillo, which begins with a young teen writing in a journal. During the video the teen is shown to be bullied in a skate park, however a female friend comes to his assistance and helps defend the teen against the bullies. The song features the late Benngiton’s signature vocal styles, with an instrumental which is reminiscent of some of Linkin Park’s early nu-metal work, as opposed to the more grunge-inspired sound of Grey Daze’s previous singles.

According to the band’s founding drummer Sean Dowdell, this music video is partially biographical, as it was inspired by a real event in Bennington’s life. This is loosely based on a true story from when Chester was 15-years-old. He was being bullied at school and one day suffered a real beating. That was the day I assumed a role as protector and almost older brother figure to Chester that has lasted since, even after his passing,” Dowdell explained.

The band released a mini-documentary earlier this year, which discussed the group’s history, their reunion and upcoming album. Amends features re-recordings of Grey Daze’s original demos from the 1990s, prior to Bennington’s success with Linkin Park. His vocals will be featured on the album, which is also set to have further guest appearances from Korn’s Brian “Head” Welch and James “Munky” Shaffer, Chris Traynor (Bush, Helmet, Orange 9MM), LP, Jasen Rauch (Breaking Benjamin) and Ryan Shuck (Orgy).

Amends

Sickness

Sometimes

What’s In The Eye

The Syndrome

In Time

Just Like Heroine

B12

Soul Song

Morei Sky

She Shines

Shouting Out