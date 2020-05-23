Cave In Share Live Video of “Moral Eclipse”

Home News Ariel King May 23rd, 2020 - 10:37 PM

Cave In have released a video of them performing “Moral Eclipse” live at the Shimokitazawa Garden in Tokyo, Japan on February 1, 2020. The track comes from their debut album Until Your Heart Stops, released back in 1998.

The video sees them tuning their guitars before diving into a racketeering sound. They feed off of the crowd, who are all moshing in excitement. The camera pans between each member, giving glimpses of the crowd reaction while energy moves throughout the room. Red lights strobe over the stage as they all intensely play their instruments.

Cave In recently joined Gibson’s TV series, “The Songbook,” where they discussed the memory of late bass player Caleb Scofield and played an acoustic version of “Shake Your Blood.” Earlier this month, the band released a cover of The Rolling Stone’s “Moonlight Mile” from 1971’s Sticky Fingers.

Cave In’s most recent album Final Transmission includes the last work from Scofield, who passed away as the album was being made in a single-car accident. The band’s surviving members chose to continue with the band, feeling Cofield is with them while they play his songs.