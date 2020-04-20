Ministry Are Teasing Something with Mysterious Countdown on Website

Home News Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 12:24 PM

Industrial music pioneers Ministry have launched a countdown on their website, which was also promoted on thir official Instagram page earlier today. While the band have yet to reveal what they are teasing at the moment, they announced that they were working on a new studio album last month.

This album announcement came during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and during the heels of Bill Rieflin’s passing. Rieflin was a drummer who had worked extensively with the group and other major industrial music acts such as the powerhouse Pigface, which was composed of many industrial icons such as Martin Atkins, Trent Reznor and Chris Connelly, and Reznor’s iconic band Nine Inch Nails.

The band has not announced any cancellations for their upcoming summer 2020 tour, which is set to feature KMFDM and Front Line Assembly. This latest tour was in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their 1989 album The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Taste.

The band’s guitarist Sin Quirin was recently accused of having sex with minors, a charge that the performer has since denied. According to these claims, Quirin allegedly had sex with two women in 2002, when they were both 15 and 16 respectively. While Quirin denied any illegal activity, he admitted to having exchanged contact with one of the accusers. Kelly Longoria.

“During this time Society 1 was touring heavily in various locations throughout the United States,” the statement reads in part. “When the band was in or near the San Antonio area, Ms. Longoria would come to the show as a guest.”

