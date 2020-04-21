L7 Shares Cover of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts’ “Fake Friends” Featuring Joan Jett

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 2:05 PM

L7 performing at the Granada Theater in Dallas on July 14th 216

The all-female led rock outfit L7 have teamed up with rock icon Joan Jett for a cover of “Fake Friends,” a song originally recorded by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. This track was released as a physical single as well, which includes a B-Side titled “Witchy Burn.”

The band’s frontwoman Donita Sparks and Jett both handle the lead vocals for this hard hitting rock song. The track takes Jett’s nostalgic rock feel with L7’s iconic grounge sound, complete with overblown guitar chords, hard hitting drums and a straightforward rock attitude.

“To have Joan’s vocals on this track along with mine is super surreal and cool,” says Sparks. “Our band has experienced many fake friends, especially when you’re down. Some of these people you thought were your friends are nowhere to be found. Your phone calls aren’t returned, etc. It’s painful and it sucks. Then you find out who your true friends are.”

L7 first formed in the mid-1980s in Los Angeles, where they became active in the punk rock and grunge movements of the following two decades. The band split in 2001, however they reunited in 2014 and released their first studio album in over 20 years titled Scatter The Rats last year.

The band’s new record took a while due to the difficulties they had faced with the music platform Pledge Music, which was originally intended to release Scatter The Rats. That company has gone bankrupt, however L7 stated that they were looking to handle their dispute with the platform “in a courtroom.”

Jett teamed up with Bikini Kill for a performance of “Rebel Girl” last year.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi