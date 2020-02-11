Deftones Announces Summer 2020 Tour Dates with Gojira and Poppy

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 9:59 AM

Alternative metal band The Deftones have recently announced a series of 2020 tour dates, where they will be joined by the hard hitting act Gojira, and Poppy, who released a metal inspired project titled I Disagree. This tour will begin in Portland, Oregon at the end of July and will wrap up in Denver Colorado, during the first week of September.

The Deftones will be making a series of prominent festival appearances this year at events such as the INMusic festival and Welcome To Rockville. Band members have stated that new music should be on the way this year, and that they have been recording throughout the past year.

“We’ve been working on our record for about a year now,” the band’s frontman Chino Moreno said during a recent news interview. “We’re not doing that thing where we go in and lock ourselves in a room until it’s done; we are kind of enjoying our time making it.”

Gojira will also be releasing new music, and have teased work on an upcoming studio album during a recent post on their social media. This upcoming release will be their first album since the release of their Grammy-nominated sixth studio album Magma in 2016.

While Poppy may have began as an alternative pop/multimedia project, which began on the video platform YouTube, the artist’s sound has evolved with her latest album effort I Disagree. Tracks such as “Anything Like Me,” have taken inspiration from metal, while also adding something new to the genre, unique to Poppy’s own style.

Tour Dates

7/27 – Portland, Ore. – Theatre of the Clouds at Moda Center

7/28 – Seattle, Wash. – WaMu Theater

7/30 – San Francisco, Calif. – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

8/01 – Las Vegas, Nev. – The Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

8/02 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Greek Theatre

8/04 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Arizona Federal Theatre

8/05 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater

8/07 – Bonner Springs, Kan. – Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/08 – Milwaukee, Wis. – The Eagles Ballroom

8/09 – Minneapolis, Minn. – The Armory

8/11 – Chicago, Ill. – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/12 – Sterling Heights, Mich. – Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

8/14 – Boston, Mass. – Agganis Arena

8/15 – Laval, Quebec – Place Bell

8/17 – Toronto, Ontario – RBC Echo Beach

8/19 – New York, N.Y. – The Rooftop at Pier 17

8/20 – Asbury Park, N.J. – Stone Pony Summer Stage

8/22 – Philadelphia, Penn. – The Met Philadelphia

8/23 – Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

8/24 – Bridgeport, Conn. – Harbor Yard Amphitheater

8/26 – Pittsburgh, Penn. – Petersen Events Center

8/27 – Indianapolis, Ind. – The Amphitheatre at White River State Park

8/29 – Atlanta, Ga. – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

8/30 – Nashville, Tenn. – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

9/01 – San Antonio, Texas – AT&T Center

9/02 – Houston, Texas – White Oak Music Hall

9/03 – Irving, Texas – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/05 – Denver, Colo. – Pepsi Center

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat