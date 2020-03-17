Pretenders Announces New Album Hate For Sale for May 2020 Release and Shares New Song “The Buzz”

Home News Aaron Grech March 17th, 2020 - 10:31 AM

Iconic rock band The Pretenders have announced a new album titled Hate For Sale, which is set to be released via BMG on Friday, May 1st. This upcoming project will be their first studio album in four years, and is accompanied by a new single titled “Buzz.”

“Buzz” is a nostalgic alternative rock track, with upbeat and jangly electric guitar chords powering the instrumental, taking inspiration from 1980s alternative rock, as frontwoman Chrissie Hynde’s vocals add their unique flare on the track. The song hosts a few light guitar solos, while the bass and drums ass to the backing instrumental’s emotion.

“I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction,”Hynde stated in a press release. “’The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”

This upcoming studio album release was produced by Stephen Street, who has worked with iconic alternative rock acts such as The Smiths and Blur, This new album was written entirely by Hynde and the group’s guitarist James Walbourne. This is also the first project which will feature Hynde, Walbourne, bassist Nick Wilkinson, and founding drummer Martin Chambers, who have served as the group’s longtime touring lineup.

The band’s most recent studio album release Alone came out in 2016, and was recorded at the Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville, Tennessee. Hynde debuted a solo album titled Valve Bone Woe last year, which blended elements of alternative rock and jazz.

Hate for Sale

The Buzz

Lightning Man

Turf Accountant Daddy

You Can’t Hurt a Fool

I Didn’t Know When To Stop

Maybe Love Is In NYC

Junkie Walk

Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely

Crying in Public