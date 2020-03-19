Third Man Records To Hold Daily Live Stream from Label’s Blue Room Stage

Home News Aaron Grech March 19th, 2020 - 10:56 PM

Third Man Records has launched a new live stream from the label’s Blue Room Stage in Nashville, Tennessee, which will be airing daily starting today. Dubbed Third Man Public Access, the program aired its first performance today by Luke Schneider, a Nashville pedal steel player, who will be releasing his upcoming debut album through the label this May.

The YouTube channel on the livestream pages are accompanied with links to the artist’s PayPal and VenMo pages, so they can support the performers directly.

“Third Man Records has always believed that great things come out of restrictions,” the label said in a statement. “Artists being restricted from their audiences, though? We’re not sure what greatness can come from that. Let us commiserate with you, lift your spirits, and feed your soul with the magic that only ‘live’ music/poetry/puppet shows/some sort of human connection can provide.”

The Blue Room is a live performance venue within the Third Man Records headquarters in Nashville, which also holds a screening room for The Light and Sound Machine, a monthly film series co-hosted by The Belcourt Theater. The building also hosts a record store, a photo studio and darkroom, a storage facility for master recording tapes, and the label warehouse

Third Man Records also hosts a branch in Detroit, Michigan, which is accompanied by a vinyl pressing plant which was built in 2017. The label recently released Vault Pkg. #42: The White Stripes XX and a 20th Anniversary remix of Whatcha Doin’ an album from The Go, Jack White’s pre-White Stripes band.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat