Discogs Announces “Daily Dig”Initiative Featuring Rare Records from Drag City, Burger Records, Third Man, Stones Throw, Captured Tracks and More

The online music marketplace Discogs allows users to catalog their music collection and buy and sell records from a variety of independent sellers across the world, and is now partnering up with independent record labels for a new initiative called the “Daily Dig,” to help those labels during the COVID-19 pandemic. This initiative began today, and highlights special rarities, test pressings, out-of-print releases, and back catalog releases from various independent record labels through through Discogs.

The archival record label Numero Group was the first to hold a “Daily Dig” on the site. The Chicago-based label does not have any artists on its rosters, however it releases compilation records covering a range of styles from rare gospel, soul, R&B and folk releases, and some foreign interpretations of American genres.

The Brooklyn label Captured tracks will be the subject of tomorrow’s (May 6th) “Daily Dig.” The label typically focuses on indie rock, indie pop and post-punk, while its best known artists are Chris Cohen, Craft Spells, DIIV and Wild Nothing.

May 7th will focus on the Orange County, Caliofnia based Burger Records, which has released material by artists such as Cherry Glazerr, The Black Lips and Red Kross. The label is known for its garage rock, punk and power pop releases.

The indie record label Trouble in Mind will be next on May 8th, which hosts acts such as Mikal Croonin, Paperhead and Morgan Delt. This label is based out of Chicago

The influential Los Angeles based Stones Throw will follow on May 9th. Stones Throw is known for its highly acclaimed roster of independent hip hop acts including Peanut Butter Wolf, Madlib and Knxwledge.

Also hailing from Chicago are Drag City, who will be the focus of the following day May 10th. The label specializes in indie rock, experimental rock, psychedelic rock, folk rock, and alternative country with artists such as Bill Callahan, Ghost and Stereolab having releases on the label.

The Jack White founded Third Man Records will close out this series on May 11th. The label has released music by Lead Belly and Margo Price, alongside White’s various projects such as his solo work and The White Stripes.

