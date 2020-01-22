Sepultura Release Official Footage of All Star Jam Performing “Roots Bloody Roots” with Dave Grohl, Roy Mayorga, Gene Hoglan and More

Home News Ashwin Chary January 22nd, 2020 - 7:51 PM

Brazilian heavy metal band, Sepultura, has shared a video showcasing their drumline footage from their track “Roots Bloody Roots,” on their Instagram, at this year’s Dimebash. The video gained over 70,000 views and 20,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

This year’s Dimebash was held on Jan. 16, 2020, at The Observatory, in Santa Ana, CA. The annual event was set up in honor of the late legendary musician, Dimebag Darrel, the co-founder and guitarist of Pantera, who passed away on Dec. 8, 2004. Each year, bands from all over the world gather to play their music to rock and shake the stage in honor of the late musician.

This year, Dimebash featured Dave Grohl, frontman for Foo Fighters, as the first act of the night. Grohl recently played at the Hollywood Palladium, on Jan. 4, for the Heaven is Rock & Roll Benefit show, organized to support The Art of Elysium, a community-oriented project serving over 30,000 people a year.

Dimebash also featured Dylan Rose, frontman for metal trio band, Archer, who collaborated on stage with James Lomenzo from Megadeth, Matt Thompson from King Diamond and Nick Bowcott from Grim Reaper. The four musicians came together and played the hit song “Sweating Bullets,” off of Megadeth’s fifth album, Countdown to Extinction.

Roy Mayorga, drummer for American metal bands, Hellyeah and Stone Sour, also took the stage during Dimebash, showcasing his insane drumming skills. Hellyeah is set to play at the 2020 Rock Fest on Jul. 16-18, in Caddot, WI, alongside Disturbed, Staind, Theory of a Deadman and many more.

The song, “Roots Bloody Roots,” which was featured in the Instagram video, was originally released in 1996 on their sixth album, Roots. The band is heading out on Mar. 18, 2020, to headline their Quadra Tour, accompanied by Sacred Reich, Crowbar and Art Of Shock.