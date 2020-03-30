The National Announces High Violet 10 Year Anniversary Triple LP for June 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 8:51 PM

Indie rock band The National have announced a special 10 year anniversary triple LP in celebration of the release of their 2010 studio album High Violet. This upcoming LP will be released on June 19th, 2020, and will also feature tracks never before available on vinyl, including “Wake Up Your Saints,” along with alternate versions of tracks such as “Terrible Love” and “Walk Off.”

High Violet held a slew of some of the band’s fan favorites, including “Terrible Love,” “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” “England” and “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks.” The project was released to critical acclaim and eventually peaked at number three on the Billboard 200.

This release is currently available for pre-order here. All of the profits from the merchandise available on the group’s website will be donated to the band’s crew, who have been unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our crew are the lifeblood of our touring operation and have become family through the many years we’ve worked together,” the group said in a statement. “As uncertainty looms over the state of the live concert industry, we will direct all profits from merch sales through our webstore, new Cherry Tree fan club enrollments, and sales from the Cherry Tree members-only store to support our crew members throughout this crisis to the best of our ability.”

The National were recently forced to postpone their Asia and Oceania tour dates due to concerns regarding the coronavirus. The group were originally set to tour with the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julia Jacklin and Sharon Van Etten.

High Violet 10 Year Anniversary

Side A

1. Terrible Love

2. Sorrow

3. Anyone’s Ghost

Side B

1. Little Faith

2. Afraid Of Everyone

3. Bloodbuzz Ohio

Side C

1. Lemonworld

2. Runaway

3. Conversation 16

Side D

1. England

2. Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

Side E

1. Terrible Love (Alternate Version)

2. Wake Up Your Saints

3. You Were A Kindness

4. Walk Off

Side F

1. Sin-Eaters

2. Bloodbuzz Ohio (Live On The Current)

3. Anyone’s Ghost (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

4. England (Live at Brooklyn Academy Of Music)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna