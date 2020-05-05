Travis McCready of Bishop Gunn to Perform One of the First Socially-Distanced Concerts in Arkansas

Home News Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 11:27 PM

The state of Arkansas will be hosting one of the first socially distanced concerts featuring Travis McCready, of the country rock outfit Bishop Gunn. McCrady will be performing at TempleLive in Fort Smith on May 15th, for an audience that is 80 percent reduced from the venue’s normal capacity, to maintain social distancing.

Only 229 seats will be able to be filled out of the venue’s 1,100 seat capacity, with fans expected to sit at least 6 feet apart per group. Each group will be assigned what Ticketmaster calls “fan pods,” of two to 12 seats , to avoid mingling between separate groups. Face masks will also be required for attendance, alongside a 10-person limit on each bathroom, with all soap and paper towel dispenser being hands free. Hand sanitizer will also be available at all entrances and exits for the venue.

“We are attempting to move past the restrictions that have been necessary during this pandemic, but we must do so in a manner that is based on solid data,” Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said in a press release. “I am confident this measured reopening is the best approach that will allow us to enjoy these entertainment venues again. As we cautiously emerge from this difficult time, we will keep an eye on data for any evidence that we are moving too quickly.”

This latest announcement follows the announcement of drive-in concerts that have been popping up in some European and American cities. States like Missouri have been opened up completely for live music events, after the state’s governor put an end to the stay-at-home restrictions.