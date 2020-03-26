Cate Le Bon and Kurt Vile Announced Rescheduled Summer 2020 Tour Dates

Home News Ashwin Chary March 26th, 2020 - 7:03 AM

American singer and songwriter, Kurt Vile, and Welsh musician, Cate Le Bon, have postponed their Spring 2020 tour to Summer 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduling of the tour was announced on Vile’s Instagram on Mar. 25.

The rescheduled tour dates will kick off on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, and will conclude on Sept. 18, in Austin, TX, at the Scoot Inn. Some of the venues for certain cities were changed from the original dates.

Vile also mentioned on his Instagram how all previously bought tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, except the Austin, TX, show at the Paramount Theatre. Refunds will be issued for tickets bought at the Paramount Theatre, as the venue has changed for the rescheduled date.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates can be purchased at Vile’s website. Tickets for general admission range from $60 to $110, depending on the seat chosen.

Kurt Vile & Cate Le Bon Summer 2020 Tour:

08/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

88/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s

08/23 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

08/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

08/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre

08/26 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theater

08/28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

08/29 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

08/30 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre

09/01 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

09/02 – Boston, MA – Royale

09/03 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

09/04 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hal l

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

09/06 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

09/08 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

09/09 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

09/10 – Detroit, MI – MOCAD

09/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall

09/12 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House

09/14 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

09/15 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

09/17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

09/18 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna