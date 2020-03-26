Cate Le Bon and Kurt Vile Announced Rescheduled Summer 2020 Tour Dates

American singer and songwriter, Kurt Vile, and Welsh musician, Cate Le Bon, have postponed their Spring 2020 tour to Summer 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The rescheduling of the tour was announced on Vile’s Instagram on Mar. 25.
The rescheduled tour dates will kick off on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, and will conclude on Sept. 18, in Austin, TX, at the Scoot Inn. Some of the venues for certain cities were changed from the original dates.
Vile also mentioned on his Instagram how all previously bought tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates, except the Austin, TX, show at the Paramount Theatre. Refunds will be issued for tickets bought at the Paramount Theatre, as the venue has changed for the rescheduled date.
Tickets for the rescheduled dates can be purchased at Vile’s website. Tickets for general admission range from $60 to $110, depending on the seat chosen.
Kurt Vile & Cate Le Bon Summer 2020 Tour:
08/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
88/22 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy and Harriet’s
08/23 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre
08/24 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre
08/25 – San Francisco, CA – The Castro Theatre
08/26 – Petaluma, CA – Mystic Theater
08/28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
08/29 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
08/30 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune Theatre
09/01 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
09/02 – Boston, MA – Royale
09/03 – New York, NY – The Town Hall
09/04 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hal l
09/05 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
09/06 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
09/08 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
09/09 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
09/10 – Detroit, MI – MOCAD
09/11 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Warhol at The Carnegie Lecture Hall
09/12 – Nelsonville, OH – Stuart’s Opera House
09/14 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
09/15 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre
09/17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
09/18 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
