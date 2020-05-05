Mark Lanegan and Liam Gallagher Get Into Twitter Spat Over Decades-Old Argument

Home News Aaron Grech May 5th, 2020 - 6:26 PM

From arguments regarding the role of artificial intelligence in music, to the politically charged tweets sent by the frontman of Trapt Chris Taylor Brown, Twitter has publicized many heated disagreements. This time, a recent spat between former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, over a spat that’s over 24 years old, has reemerged.

Lanegan recently released a memoir titled Sing Backwards And Weep, which described how the band’s plan to tour together in 1996 fell through. Gallagher jokingly called Langean’s band at the time “Howling Branches” instead of Screaming Trees, causing Lanegan to tell him to “Fuck off, you stupid fucking idiot.”

This event was supposed to turn into a physical altercation, which according to Langan, fell out because Gallagher “had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him… That phony motherfucker had pissed his pants and gone home to mama before I had a chance to blow this whole thing up myself.”

Gallagher however disputed the event stating that he was just trying joke around and claimed that Lanegan was “being an uptight junkie and not having a sense of humour”, while also calling him a “bullshitter trying to sell a book.”

Mark lannegn here’s how I saw it I asked you your bands name I was fucking around and called it something else you being an upiight junkie and not having a sense of humour got your little grungy knickers in a twist another bullshitter trying to sell a book LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 4, 2020

Lanegan then called Gallagher a coke addict, and reasserted the claim that he could physically harm the other performer, even if the altercation occurred today. He also criticized his songwriting skills, while championing his estranged brother, and former Oasis bandmate Noel, calling him “the one blessed with the talent, wit and brains in the family.”

Coke addicts are junkies too you fucking tool, the stupidest kind. Still trying to make like you’re hard. i could have then and still could put serious hurt on you. leave it alone dickhead unless youre actually ready to finally step up https://t.co/MXgtZBeENV — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 4, 2020

Liam has never written a decent song by himself or wiith the teams of songwriters hired to do it for him. I would however gladly write with Noel, he was the one blessed with the talent, wit and brains in the family. — mark lanegan (@marklanegan) May 5, 2020

Noel Gallagher recently unearthed and released an old Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop.” Lanegan will be releasing an accompanying album for the memoir titled Straight Songs of Sorrow, out on May 8th. Check out our interview with Lanegan here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat