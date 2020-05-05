 Mark Lanegan and Liam Gallagher Get Into Twitter Spat Over Decades-Old Argument - mxdwn Music

May 5th, 2020 - 6:26 PM

From arguments regarding the role of artificial intelligence in music, to the politically charged tweets sent by the frontman of Trapt Chris Taylor Brown, Twitter has publicized many heated disagreements. This time, a recent spat between former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher and former Screaming Trees frontman Mark Lanegan, over a spat that’s over 24 years old, has reemerged.

Lanegan recently released a memoir titled Sing Backwards And Weep, which described how the band’s plan to tour together in 1996 fell through. Gallagher jokingly called Langean’s band at the time “Howling Branches” instead of Screaming Trees, causing Lanegan to tell him to “Fuck off, you stupid fucking idiot.”

This event was supposed to turn into a physical altercation, which according to Langan, fell out because Gallagher “had quit and bailed before I could have a go at him… That phony motherfucker had pissed his pants and gone home to mama before I had a chance to blow this whole thing up myself.”

Gallagher however disputed the event stating that he was just trying joke around and claimed that Lanegan was “being an uptight junkie and not having a sense of humour”, while also calling him a “bullshitter trying to sell a book.”

Lanegan then called Gallagher a coke addict, and reasserted the claim that he could physically harm the other performer, even if the altercation occurred today. He also criticized his songwriting skills, while championing his estranged brother, and former Oasis bandmate Noel, calling him “the one blessed with the talent, wit and brains in the family.”

Noel Gallagher recently unearthed and released an old Oasis demo titled “Don’t Stop.” Lanegan will be releasing an accompanying album for the memoir titled Straight Songs of Sorrow, out on May 8thCheck out our interview with Lanegan here.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

