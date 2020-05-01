The Regrettes Release Quarantine Anthem “What Am I Gonna Do Today?”

Home News Jesse Raymer May 1st, 2020 - 5:57 PM

Los Angeles based pop group The Regrettes have released a new track. The track, titled “What Am I Gonna Do Today?” was released on Warner Records and is a real quarantine anthem. The track was accompanied by a music video shot in isolation. The Regrettes join the various musicians, such as Evanescence, Serj Tankian and John Paul White, who have released music during the quarantine.

“What Am I Gonna Do Today?” is a dreamy, shimmering track that has a slight tinge of melancholy. The lyrics open with the title question, and then goes on to ask, “Is it gonna slip away?” Alongside the sweet vocals delivered by frontwoman Lydia Night, the lyrics explore the thoughts of time slipping away, and how one yearns to slow it down and spend it with someone special. The music sounds like a waltz on a warm summer evening. The lyrics are eerily relatable to the current reality



Regarding the track, Knight explains that: “Weirdly enough, I wrote this song a few weeks before any of the shit started going down about wanting things to just freeze and slow down. Ironically, that’s exactly what was about to happen, I just didn’t know it yet. The lyrics are so scarily relevant, I thought, damn, that’s the perfect song to release right now. So I hit up the rest of my band and we made it happen remotely. Drew our drummer engineered, we all produced and then voilà!”

The Regrettes last single, “Holliday-ish,” was released in late October and was a collaboration with Wallows member Dylan Minnette. Back in September, the group released their second album, the spunky and charismatic power-pop record How Do You Love?

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz