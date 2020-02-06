Lucinda Williams Announces New Album Good Souls Better Angels for April 2020 Release

Home News Ashwin Chary February 6th, 2020 - 6:39 PM

Americana musician, Lucinda Williams, is set to drop her new album, Good Souls Better Angels Out, on Apr. 24, co-written by her husband and manager, Tom Overby. Along with this release date, Williams also debuted her new song, “Man Without a Soul,” which is to be featured on the upcoming album.

With a wavy riff and deep synth, “Man Without a Soul” starts off on a calm note. Williams slowly enter the song as she uses powerful words to describe the man without a soul.

The shallow snare enters as her strength in her gradually increases. The guitar is thrown in for subtle long notes, progressing the song as a calm but powerful message to President Donald Trump, calling him a ‘Man Without a Soul’.

As the song nears the end, a peaceful, yet rock-lick guitar solo is placed into the song, finishing off with a bang. The guitar fades out, concluding the song.

Williams has released 14 full length albums to date, with her most recent album, This Sweet Old World, released in 2017. To date, she has won three Grammy Awards with 15 nominations, dubbing her as one of the most influential Americana musicians.

As of right now, there has yet to be an announcement regarding the album art or a track list for upcoming albums. Fans of the Americana artist are in high hopes of receiving an announcement for a tour as well.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna