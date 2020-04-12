Watch 32 Videos of Hall Wilner’s ’80s Series Night Music

Home News Roy Lott April 12th, 2020 - 10:00 PM

After the tragic loss of famed music producer Hal Wilner this past week, a whopping 32 videos have surfaced from the 80’s spinoff Saturday Night Live show Night Music, which he produced. The series lasted two seasons in 1988-1990 on late Sunday nights with host Jools Holland which later ended up becoming David Sanborn. The show’s concept was to bring artists from many genres and perform unique but great collaborations. As mentioned by Brooklyn Vegan, the show saw collaborations from country icon Conway Twitty and The Residents, Eric Clapton jammed alongside fellow bluesman Robert Cray and Lou Reed & John Cale played with Harry Connick Jr and Paul Shaffer. Sonic Youth also made their national television show on the series.

Wilner spoke to SPIN magazine at the time regarding the show, saying “Beyond putting on music that we love,” Willner told SPIN at the time, “I feel an obligation to expose people to other things. I mean, watching MTV, they don’t tell you about Ornette Coleman…I’m getting back to a musical education with this show. In a weird way, I’m searching for that by having all worlds meet. Having John Zorn, Marianne Faithfull and Aaron Neville in the same hour. Just to have all those emotions make sense together.” Check out some of the footage below.

Wilner passed from complications of the COVID 19, according to Variety. He was 64 at the time. He was behind many Saturday Night Live sketch shows as well as tribute albums. He had also worked with Laurie Anderson, Lou Reed, and Lucinda Williams some of their records.