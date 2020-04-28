Amoeba Announces They Won’t Re-Open Sunset Boulevard Location

Home News Aaron Grech April 28th, 2020 - 10:51 AM

Amoeba Hollywood will not be reopening at its Sunset Boulevard location as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the company to close its three locations due to the quarantine. This will not be the end of Amoeba Records in Hollywood however, as the retailer will be opening up a new location at 6200 Hollywood Blvd this fall.

“It is with a very heavy heart that we announce that the massive impact from COVID-19 has forced Amoeba Hollywood to remain closed until we can hopefully move to our new location this fall,” the retailer wrote on their Instagram page.

The retailer had already made plans to move to this location prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the pandemic caused the record store to shutter its doors ahead of its planned final date. This new location is a mere four blocks away from its Sunset Boulevard address, where it first opened in 2001.

While the company originally owned the warehouse it resided in, it sold the building to developer GPI Cos. in 2015 for $34 million, and has been leasing the space since the sale. Its current location will be demolished to create a new high rise apartment building.

Amoeba Records recently launched a GoFundMe page to help pay for operational costs and employees salaries during the pandemic. The donations from this fundraiser will go toward helping the retailer and its staff across its three locations in San Francisco, Berkeley and Hollywood.

“We have the best customers in the world, as evidenced by the tremendous outpouring of support for our GoFundMe. Your generosity is going to help cover health care for our employees at all three stores, and generally help Amoeba continue while we all must remain closed,” the retailer wrote on Instagram regarding the fundraiser.