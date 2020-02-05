Amoeba Records Announces New Hollywood Location Four Blocks From Current Sunset Boulevard Location

Home News Ashwin Chary February 5th, 2020 - 6:44 PM

Residents of Los Angeles; look no further for your favorite music! The world’s largest independent record store, Amoeba Music, is opening a new location.

The current location of Amoeba Music is on Sunset Boulevard, and new location will be moving four blocks down from the current location to 6200 Hollywood Blvd, right next door to the Fonda Theatre.

“We will bring that familiar Amoeba energy into this new space,” Amoeba Music wrote. “You can be sure it will provide the ‘true Amoeba experience’ as we will carry the same breadth and depth of selection.”

The current location will gradually close down, as they shift towards the new building. The store mentions the phone number will remain the same, as well as old store credit and gift certificates. They further mentioned they will continue hosting live shows, as well as signings, DJ sets and meet-and-greets, every week.

Keep your ears peeled and your headphones ready! The new location is set to open on Labor Day 2020.