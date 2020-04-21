Amoeba Records Starts GoFundMe Campaign “To Survive”

Home News Aaron Grech April 21st, 2020 - 1:20 PM

The independent physical music retailer Amoeba Records has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help support its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its three locations in San Francisco, Berkeley and Los Angeles, California have been closed since March due to the stay at home orders placed by the state as a result of the pandemic.

The record company is asking for $400,000 in donations to help pay for their rent, bills and there staff who have all been affected by these closures. The company is currently utilizing their savings, and is looking for local and federal grants to stay afloat, however not all of these funds are guaranteed.

“Any donation to this campaign will contribute to the cash resources we need to deal with the immediate future, to take care of our staff of over 400 Amoebites, and to allow Amoeba to continue operations,” the company stated in its description for its GoFundMe.

The retailer will also be using some of these funds to help the move for its Hollywood store, which will be moving four blocks away from its current location. Its current warehouse will be demolished to create a high rise apartment building. Amoeba has been leasing the location since 2015, after the company sold the warehouse to developer GPI Cos. in 2015 for $34 million. “Your donations will also greatly help us finance Amoeba’s upcoming move to our new location in Hollywood this fall,” the company added on its GoFundMe.

Amoeba launched its Berkeley location to huge success in 1991, and opened locations in San Francisco and Hollywood in 1997 and 2001 respectively. The stores hosts free performances to the public, with many high profile performers such as Elvis Costello, Patti Smith, Brian Wilson, and Sir Paul McCartney.