Duck Sauce “Get To Steppin'” on New Track and Announce First Headlining Show in Six Years

Roy Lott February 28th, 2020 - 6:40 PM

Duck Sauce has made their much-anticipated return with their latest track “Get To Steppin,” the duo’s second single following their funky track “Smiley Face.” “Get to Steppin” samples Fatback’s ’80s funk jam, ‘Keep On Steppin'” and can be listened to below.

With their second single announcement, they have also announced their first headlining show in six years, which is set to place at the Midway in San Francisco, CA. Chromeo, Yung Bae, The Magician, Nancy Whang, Biscits and DJ Dials will be joining in on the highly anticipated show. Tickets for the show are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The twosome, composed of Armand Van Helden and A-Trak will also be playing at Coachella this year along with Calvin Harris, FKA Twigs, Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine.

In a press release, it was noted that an unconfirmed source has hinted that more music from Duck Sauce will be released this year. No official release dates have been announced yet. “Get To Steppin” and “Smiley Face” marks the group’s first release of new music in six years, with their last being their full-length LP Quack in 2014.