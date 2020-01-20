Bright Eyes Appears to Be Teasing Something with Posters

Home News Drew Feinerman January 20th, 2020 - 2:59 PM

Indie band Bright Eyes, who haven’t released a studio album or been on tour since 2011, seem to be hinting at something upcoming first on social media, and now across the country, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The band released a cryptic video earlier this month with the hashtag #BrightEyes2020, and recently people have begun to notice eye-chart themed Bright Eye posters around the country with what appears to be venue locations written in abbreviated form. The Forest Hills Stadium in NYC, Hollywood Palladium in LA, End of the Road Festival, and Liquid Room all appear to be potential locations and venues.

Another line from the eye chart appears to be referencing Dead Oceans, the label that released Conor Oberst’s collaborative album with Phoebe Bridgers. Perhaps this indicates future projects put out by Dead Ocean featuring Bright Eye’s lead singer.

Check out the original post on Bright Eyes’ social media pages below: