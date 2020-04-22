mxdwn PREMIERE: Talking Book’s New Video for “Lost in Glass” is a Darkly Dystopian Visual Wonder

Home News Matt Matasci April 22nd, 2020 - 7:00 AM

After nine years, experimental trio Talking Book are back with their second album, appropriately titled The Talking Book II. The group features Bill Gould of Faith No More along with Gigante Sound’s Jared Blum and Dominic Cramp. Today, we’re premiering the new video and song from that album, “Lost In Glass.”

The video was created by Marko Los of Delirium Productions, who conceived the video as well as producing and editing the clip. The futuristic aesthetic of the visuals are a fitting pairing to the atmospheric ambient sounds of “Lost In Glass.” The clip opens with text reading “Searching Archaelogical Files” before displaying “file found.” What follows is like drone footage of a lost, futuristic dystopian landscape, with the camera moving between spires and canyons to display a seemingly horrifying cityscape.

“I would like to give a special thank you to Marko Los at Delirium Productions in New Zealand,” said Gould. “He was inspired by fellow NZ director Shaun Garea’s earlier TB video for “Thermal Drift” and decided to pursue one of his own. All of us think he did a great job of visually complementing the track.”

Talking Book says that the new album will share some of the DNA of their debut, but with the influences pushed even further. The 14 song collection is meant to be experienced as two separate pieces, Side A and Side B, and preferably with headphones. “Lost In Glass” follows the previously released double single “Blood Aurora/Thermal Drift,” from which the video takes inspiration.

Talking Book II track list

1. “Blood Aurora”

2. “Thermal Drift”

3. “The Land Upright”

4. “A Crumbling Mind Smiles”

5. “Zastava”

6. “Early Sorrows”

7. “The Last Time She Died”

8. “They Came at Dawn”

9. “A Sea Turned to Stone”

10. “Heritor”

11. “Lost in Glass”

12. “The War Was Better”

13. “Dying Light”

14. “Absent Horizon”

Photo Credit: Chuck Mosley