Talking Book Releases Expansive Aerial Footage Video for New Song “Blood Aurora/Thermal Drift”

Today Talking Book, the collaboration between Bill Gould of Faith No More and Jared Blum and Dominic Cramp of Gigante Sound, has released a new video for their songs “Blood Aurora” and “Thermal Drift,” released here together as one continuous piece.

The song is a moving piece of experimental instrumental music, ranging from moody guitar picking to world-shifting electronics and guitar effects. The video is an appropriate companion piece to this expansive and dramatic piece, featuring drone and satellite footage of the world and universe.

The video features footage from a massive collection of artists: Sandrine Hecq, Tom Fisk, Jakob Kreinecker, Andrew Thomas, Kelly Lacy, Taryn Elliott, Roy Mcleod, Hendrik Anne Zwart, Mitch Martinez, Maky and Matt, Vitaly Vlasov, Ricardo Esquivel, Philippe Donn, Miriam Espacio, Stefano Rinaldo, Ben Moss, Rob Weitz, Dmitry Varennikov, Home Adirft: Aric, Sandy, Gracelyn, Triston, and Ethan, Eberhard Grossgasteiger, Caelan Kelly, Jose Val Bal, RPX Studio / Renato Peixoto, J.J. Del Mar, Lukas Bieri, Andreas Adege, Francisco Fonseca and Seth Bartschi.

Talking Book announced their long-awaited second album earlier this year, their first in nine years. Simply titled Talking Book II, it was announced along with the song “Thermal Drift,” the latter part of the video for “Blood Aurora/Thermal Drift.” Together, the songs make up the dramatic opening for Talking Book II.

Though it’s divided into 14 tracks, Talking Book II is meant to be listened to as two separate, individual pieces. As is heard on “Blood Aurora/Thermal Drift,” the songs on each piece are meant to flow together, uninterrupted.

Despite the looming concern of postponement due to the coronavirus, Gould looks to have a busy late summer with his other band, Faith No More. They have plans for a big co-headlining tour with resurgent nu-metal pioneers Korn. Because it’s in August and September, it has not been affected by postponements due to social distancing orders.