Talking Book Featuring Bill Gould of Faith No More Announce First New Album in Nine Years Talking Book II for April 2020 Release

Talking Book, an experimental musical trio featuring Bill Gould of Faith No More, as well as Jared Blum and Dominic Cramp of Gigante Sound, have announced their second Talking Book album, their first collaboration in nine years. The album, Talking Book II, will be released on April 24th of this year.

“We had originally thought this would be an easy follow-up to our debut album from 2011,” mentioned Gould in a press statement. “But in fact, this was a journey that took years. It was a wild ride, but in my opinion was totally worth the effort, it enabled us to really dig deep, and get this the way we wanted it. I feel like we have created a soundtrack to a film that can only be seen through listening.”

The San Fransisco based group defies genre classification, as their sound is one that is continuously shifting and evolving. While the group boasts their own unique sound, they draw influences from Brian Eno and David Bowie, 1960s Serbian and Czech soundtracks, English folk and coastal melodies, and intertwining prog guitars met with dusty electro acoustic tape music.

The group released the album’s first track, “Thermal Drift,” last month, which serves to present the ambient nature of the group. While the song is not a dynamic display of ability, it certainly allows listeners to understand the sound and style that the group is looking to attain.

Check out the album cover art and track list, and listen to “Thermal Drift” below:

Talking Book II Track List: