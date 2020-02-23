Body Count Drop Fast and Heavy New Track “Bum-Rush”

Home News Kelly Tucker February 23rd, 2020 - 8:43 AM

Body Count the metal band with rapper, Ice-T as frontman released a new track called, “Bum Rush” which is an adrenaline-pumped track that moves fast. Ice-T leads the way, fueled with empowered rage and is accompanied with a full backdrop of talented guitarists and a drummer who power through the track. The video shows the crew pushing out security and taking over a news station, which lends to the theme of the song. With lyrics like, “I’m not your enemy, you’re not mine. All together unstoppable. Some may say impossible. I believe, see the crowd. Feel the power, hear the sound, we don’t sleep no more, we’re woke. Hear us coming, see the smoke. You can’t stop the bum-rush.” Body Count are releasing their seventh album Carnivore on March 6 via Century Media.

Ice-T briefly described the track as “another fast moving Body Count track continuing my attempt to wake people up.” The video was directed by Jay Rodriguez. Body Count are releasing their seventh album Carnivore on March 6 via Century Media. The band will be touring in various shows and festivals in Europe with a couple shows in the United States, leading off with a stop in New York on March 15 at Webster Hall and performances at Rocklahoma on May 22-24. The band then heads over to France to perform at France Hellfest on June 19 before making several stops across Europe in places like Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland before wrapping up at the France Beauregard Festival on July 4 in Saint Claire.

Body Count are also hosting a listening party for Carnivore in NYC at Sony Square (25 Madison Ave) on March 3. It starts at 8 PM and fans are encouraged to arrive between 7 and 7:30. The event will also feature a Q&A with Ice-T by SiriusXM Liquid Metal’s Shawn The Butcher. RSVP and more info here.

Body Count — 2020 Tour Dates

03/15 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

05/22-24 – Pryor, OK – Rocklahoma

06/19 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

06/21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Festival

06/22 – Esch Alzette Luxembourg – Rockhal

06/23 – Tilburg, Netherlands – 013

06/24 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom

06/26 – Verona, Italy – Rock The Castle Festival

06/27 – Vienna, Austria – Arena Vienna

06/28 – Prague, Czech – Republic Roxy

06/29 – Oberhausen, Germany – Turbinehalle

07/01 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Festival

07/02 – Zurich, Switzerland – Komplex 457

07/03 – Belfort, France – Eurockeenes De Belfort Festival

07/04 – Saint Claire, France – Beauregard Festival