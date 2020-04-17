Ticketmaster Reportedly Will Issue Refunds For Postponed Shows

Home News Jesse Raymer April 17th, 2020 - 8:17 PM

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, artists like Taylor Swift, The Growlers, and The National are among the many who have had to cancel shows. With shows being canceled all around, fans have been looking to large ticket seller Ticketmaster for refunds. This announcement has come after Ticketmaster had to respond to allegations regarding their refund policy.

Ticketmaster joins other companies, such as AEG and Live Nation in their offering of refunds. Live Nation even plans to give ticket holders a 150% credit for the value of their tickets and can be used at another show.

As of now, Ticketmaster has confirmed that 11,000 events have become eligible for refunds. Since many events could be rescheduled, the real number of event refunds is to be determined. In a statement, Ticketmaster explained that: “While we cannot guarantee all event organizers will offer refunds on their rescheduled events, we anticipate the vast majority will make a refund window available once new dates have been determined. In addition, Ticketmaster continues to issue refunds for all canceled events.”

Starting May 1, fans will receive emails regarding the rescheduling of events. Ticketmaster explained that customers must request a refund within 30 days or the refund will not be processed. However, the ticket will still be valid whenever the event is rescheduled.