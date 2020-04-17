Taylor Swift Cancels All 2020 Concerts

Home News Ariel King April 17th, 2020 - 6:20 PM

Pop artist Taylor Swift has cancelled all concerts scheduled for her 2020 tour due to coronavirus concerns.

I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision,” Swift said in a Twitter post. “Please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us.”

Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will be rescheduled for 2021, with dates being announced later this year, according to Swift’s website. Refunds for U.S. Lover Fest shows will be available on May 1st through Ticketmaster.

“Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time,” Swift’s website states. “With many events throughout the world already cancelled, and upon direction from health officials in an effort to keep fans safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, sadly the decision has been made to cancel all Taylor Swift live appearances and performances this year.”

The Lover Fest West shows were going to be the first at SoFi Stadium, the new home for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, and would have made Swift the first woman to performing the opening concert at an NFL stadium.

In an interview with Variety back in January, Swift had revealed she was planning on limiting her tour dates in 2020 to be with her mother who is currently battling a brain tumor.

Swift was meant to headline the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid and Nos Alive in Lisbon alongside Billie Eilish.

06/20 – Werchter Boutique – Werchter, Belgium

06/24 – The Waldbühne – Berlin, Germany

06/26 – Oslo Sommertid – Oslo, Norway

06/28 – Glastonbury Festival – Pilton, Somerset, United Kingdom

07/01 – Roskilde Festival – Roskilde, Denmark

07/03 – Open’er Festival – Gdynia, Poland

07/05 – Festival de Nimes – Nimes, France

07/08 – Mad Cool Festival – Madrid, Spain

07/09 – Nos Alive – Lisbon, Portugal

07/11 – Bst Hyde Park – London, United Kingdom

07/18 -Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil

07/19 – Allianz Parque – São Paulo, Brazil

07/25 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

07/26 – SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

07/31 – Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA