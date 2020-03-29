John Prine Hospitalized with COVID-19 Symptoms, In a “Critical Situation”

Home News Matt Matasci March 29th, 2020 - 2:58 PM

Legendary singer-songwriter John Prine has been struggling with his health lately, having to postpone shows due to surgery and cancel shows with a nagging hip injury. Unfortunately it appears he’s suffered an even more serious setback this week after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. According to a statement from his family, he was hospitalized on Thursday, March 25 with symptoms of the novel coronavirus and on Saturday he was intubated. The statement reads that “his situation is critical.”

Prine is 73 years old, putting him in the age category that’s most vulnerable to the symptoms from SARS-COV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease known as COVID-19. One of the most deadly symptoms of the respiratory disease is pneumonia, a lung infection, that requires those with the most serious cases to be hooked up to a respirator – also known as being intubated. The full statement from his family reads:

“After a sudden onset of Covid-19 symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26). He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you.”