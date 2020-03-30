Joan Baez Covers John Prine’s “Hello In There” In Her Living Room

Home News Aaron Grech March 30th, 2020 - 10:38 PM

Legendary singer-songwriter Joan Baez has shared a new intimate home video, where she covers “Hello in There” a classic song originally recorded by fellow folk legend John Prine. Prine was recently hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms earlier this week, which was “critical” according to a statement from his wife, although the performer was recently revealed to be in stable condition earlier today.

Baez originally covered “Hello in There” on her 1975 album Diamonds & Rust, a collection of covers and original singles, which included its famous title track. “(“Hello In There”) has been one of the most-requested songs in my repertoire for over 40 years so let me sing it to you, along with my best wishes and prayers,” the performed stated in the video for the cover. Her flawless cover served as a heartfelt tribute to longtime singer-songwriter.

Prine has suffered from a few notable injuries in recent years, and was forced to cancel a set of tour dates in 2019 due to a surgery, and a set of tour dates this year due to a nagging hip injury. His most recent studio album release The Tree of Forgiveness, was released in 2018.

Baez went on tour last winter across the United States. Her most recent studio album Whistle Down the Wind was released in 2018 as well.

“Folk is a music of transmission and lineage and Joan Baez has, with steady integrity and grace, done more to preserve and advance the tradition than just about anyone still around, here, as ever, ushering new words and voices into its timeless folds,” mxdwn reviewer Joe LaCorte explained. “She is indeed one of the last leaves on the tree, but Whistle Down the Wind is a lovely new bud on hers, sturdy and evergreen.”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried