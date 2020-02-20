John Prine Cancels Shows to Tend to Nagging Hip Injury

Home News Aaron Grech February 20th, 2020 - 8:28 PM

Legendary country performer John Prine has cancelled multiple UK and Australian tour dates due to a nagging hip injury according to a post made on Instagram. While the performer will not be immediately hitting the road as a result of this injury, the post did state that he will still make an appearance at Merle Fest in Wilkesboro, North Carolina on April 26th.

“We truly regret to inform you that John will be taking a break from touring, as being on the road has aggravated a hip injury,” the Prine family stated on Instagram. “For those who have purchased tickets to any of the affected shows, the venue will have more specific information.”

Prine had postponed his summer tour dates last year due to a surgery, and because he was reportedly at “an elevated risk of a stroke,” according to a post made on his social media. The performer still managed to make a few festival appearances despite the postponement however, and headlined the All the Best Fest in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic last November.

The performer, along with punk icon Iggy Pop, hip hop collective Public Enemy, rock band Chicago, singer Roberta Flack, soul legend Isaac Hayes, and influential blues guitar player Sister Rosetta Tharpe, received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award this year. Prine has been active in the country music circuit since the 1970s, while his most recent studio album release titled The Tree of Forgiveness came out in 2018.