Serj Tankian Teams Up with Capital Cities’ Sebu Simonian and Rapper Misho for New Song “Introvert (Call Me Crazy)”

Drew Feinerman April 2nd, 2020 - 1:55 PM

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian just released “Introvert (Call Me Crazy),” a collaboration with Sebu Simonian, keyboardist and singer of Los Angeles-based indie pop duo Capital Cities, and Armenian rapper Misho. The song is expected to appear on Simonian’s upcoming album, tentatively titled Many Faces, according to Blabbermouth.

As the title suggests, the song explores themes of introversion and isolation, and is a captivating blend of Simonian’s soaring lyrics, Misho’s precise Armenian rapping ability, and Tankian’s ominous and cryptic lyrics. Tankian, who is known as the frontman of a heavy metal band, takes a vastly different approach to this song, as he takes a spoken-word approach that puts even more weight on his deep lyrics. The song takes an unlikely collaboration and brings them under a thematic umbrella of understanding, as the artists all express their own perspectives on a universal idea.

“Always fun to work with good friends whom you also deeply respect as artists,” Tankian stated about the track. “After hanging out a few times over Armenian Apricot Vodka and food, we decided to do a track together for fun and this song is the result. This is the best of Armenian hip hop Misho coupled with gorgeous pop melodies from Sebu with whatever the fuck I do.”

Tankian is the grandchild with survivors of the Armenian genocide, which explains the trio of artists’ desire to work with one another, as Simonian is also of Armenian descent. Tankian is set to release Funkatronic LP, a collaboration with Jimmy Urine, on April 18th in honor of Record Store Day, but Record Store Day has since been postponed due to the coronavirus. The LP is still set to drop, however.

Listen to the trio’s collaboration “Introvert (Call Me Crazy)” below:

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado