Half Waif Debuts New Song “Powder” on Digital FORT

Aaron Grech March 31st, 2020 - 11:30 PM

Electronic music artist Nandi Rose Plunkett, better known under her stage name Half Waif, has released a new single titled “Powder” via Digital FORT, hosted by popular DJ and production magazine The Fader. This previously unreleased song features Nick Levine, an occasional member of the New Jersey based rock band Pinegrove.

“Powder” is spacious experimental pop track backed by Half Waif’s somber vocal performance atop an open ambient instrumental with simple piano keys and drawn out guitar and synth chords. The sparse, yet open instrumental adds to the song’s feeling of sorrow and rumination. Half Waif also performs at home on her piano, while Levine joins her on stream in his own home, with a pedal steel guitar.

Digital FORT hosts a massive two-day event, which seeks to bring together over 100 artists to help raise money for those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as businesses in Austin who are reeling in from the cancellation of SXSW. Other prominent performers who played on Digital FORT include Swedish electronic band Little Dragon, who performed “Hold On” and “Another Love,” along with singer Ari Lennox and rapper JID who performed the song “Broke” together.

Half Waif is a member of Pinegrove, and is married to fellow band member Zack Levine, who is Nick’s older brother. She released her most recent album The Caretaker last week, which contained the single “In August,” and the dance music video accompanied “Halogen 2.” Her previous studio album Lavender, was released in 2018.