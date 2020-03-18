Half Waif Memorializes the End of a Relationship in New Song “In August”

Home News Matt Matasci March 18th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Indie pop artist Half Waif has her debut album on ANTI- set to be released on March 27. It’s the fourth solo album for Pinegrove member Nandi Rose Plunkett, who performs under the name Half Waif. It follows the release of 2018’s Lavender.

Today she’s released one of the best songs from the new record, “In August.” The song is a somber, slow-paced ballad that frankly and beautifully describes the ending of a friendship. This relationship doesn’t end with a big blow-up fight or conflict, instead it just slowly fades into the ether.

“‘In August’ tracks the dissolution of a friendship over the course of a year, throughout every season,” said Nandi Rose. “There’s a particular kind of sadness to a friendship ending when there’s no one to blame, just as there’s something mournful about the inevitable change of weather. Sometimes it’s not a big fight but a gradual growing apart that marks the end – how do we make sense of our role in that? This song is an attempt to recognize and accept mutual culpability in an effort to move on.”

In addition to announcing the new album, she’s also sharing the sad but inevitable news that she’ll cancel her album release show and postpone her spring 2020 tour dates. She’ll make up for the album release show cancellation by live streaming a set from her home at 4 PM EST.

Half Waif Postponed 2020 Tour Dates