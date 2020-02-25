Half Waif Releases Beautifully Choreographed New Video for ” Halogen 2″

Home News Matt Matasci February 25th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Half Waif is readying her latest album The Caretaker through ANTI- Records on March 27. Today she’s sharing the new video for its latest single, “Halogen 2.” It’s a big, bold alternative pop song that serves as a solid introduction to Nandi Rose’s bold new album.

“‘Halogen 2’ is a song about isolation and the search for strength. The halogens are some of the most reactive elements on the periodic table, and in this song, winter and a life alone in the country are like halogen: an unrelenting force that produces change. I wrote this song at home in Upstate New York last March at a time when my sense of isolation was at its height. And yet I’ve always been someone who loves my alone time, so there was a sense of shame that I couldn’t handle it this time. I needed to tell myself and anyone witnessing my restlessness: ‘Don’t misunderstand, I do what I must’; Nearly a year after writing the song, we shot most of the music video in the same location: my house and yard. The two opposing feelings presented by the verses and choruses are represented visually in the Blue World of cold, stagnant country life and the Orange World of the unfettered, fiery strength that lies beneath”

Half Waif will be touring this spring, playing on the East Coast and West Coast throughout May and into June. In Los Angeles she’ll be playing at the Moroccan Lounge and in San Francisco, The Chapel.

Half Waif Tour Dates

3/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Public Records ^

5/5 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

5/6 – Northhampton, MA @ Iron Horse

5/7 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

5/8 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

5/9 – Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

5/10 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

5/12 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

5/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

5/15 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

5/16 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

5/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

5/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

6/6 – Peterborough, NH @ The Thing in the Spring